One Simple Rule That Makes Microwave Frying So Much Easier And Mess-Free

The modern microwave is the bad bawse of quickly reheating leftovers, melting butter, and softening stale bread. However, one lesser-known use for this common appliance is employing it to shallow fry foods, like garnishes, at speed. One simple rule that makes microwave frying much easier is to use a large bowl with high sides to prevent the risk of overflow and splatters.

Microwaves work by causing the molecules inside food to vibrate and heat up. When frying foods like slivers of garlic or onion, the water inside them turns to steam and bubbles up, creating a surge that rises to the surface (you've likely noticed this phenomenon if you've ever tumbled a batch of freshly cut fries into a deep fryer). The problem is that this surge can cause the oil to splatter out of the bowl, and secondly, in the worst-case scenario, trigger a cascading overflow, leaving your microwave turntable greasy and messy.

The best way to make mess-free fried onions in the microwave is to use a large bowl with high sides that can accommodate the oil even when it begins to bubble. Simply pour a small amount of oil into your bowl (just enough for the onions to be submerged) and give them a spin in the microwave until they turn golden brown. The benefit of frying food in the microwave is that you can make small batches at speed. Plus, you won't have a vat of oil to deal with after.