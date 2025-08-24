Why Your Kitchen Rugs Are Making The Room Look Small (And How To Quickly Fix It)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A well-designed kitchen is all about cohesive lines. In the same way that kitchen backsplash parameters align with existing edges formed by the upper cabinets and countertops, any rugs on the floor should serve as a continuation of the existing lines formed by the room's organic layout. This means multiple small rugs are the visual villain. Some mats measuring 2 x 4 feet might make utilitarian sense in front of the sink and the stove, and maybe there's a runner somewhere in there, too. However, polka-dotting a kitchen floor with small rugs breaks up the lines, interrupting the aesthetic flow of the room. They can even choke a space out, making a kitchen appear smaller than it actually is.

To remedy this, opt for one larger central rug. Whether this is a runner or a mid-size area rug depends on your unique space. In any room, a rug should complement and maximize the existing space. Cohesive spaces aim for unity, not division. Pro tip: Rugs with geometric patterns (e.g., thin lines and a large, not-too-busy design) naturally make a space appear larger. A bolder dark-hued geometric print might work well in modern-style kitchens, while a muted, neutral-toned striped rug could be a better fit in traditional kitchens. (We've also rounded up nearly a dozen ways to make your kitchen seem larger to help you out.)