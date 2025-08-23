The Controversial Backstory Of How Baby Ruth Candy Bars Got Their Name

Baby Ruth bars hit it out of the park in terms of taste. Peanuts, caramel, and nougat all swathed in a smooth milk chocolate shell — what's not to like? Unfortunately, though, the story behind the candy's name isn't quite as sweet.

Introduced in 1921 by the Curtiss Candy Company, Baby Ruth bars were a reformulation of Kandy Kake – the company's vintage candy bar with peanuts and pudding at its center. The company's founder, Otto Schnering, took a bold swing with this new recipe, but it paid off — perhaps thanks to the man still considered to be the greatest player in Major League Baseball history.

At the time the new candy bar was created, New York Yankee Babe Ruth was taking American baseball by storm, breaking home run records and earning himself nicknames like "The Great Bambino" and the "Sultan of Swat." Given the timing — not the mention the fact that the names Baby Ruth and Babe Ruth differ by just one letter — it was not off-base for people to assume the candy bar was named after and made in collaboration with the sports star. However, this was not the case.

Babe Ruth had no affiliation with the Curtiss Candy Company and was not receiving any royalties for the use of his name. To make matters worse, the company was also operating hundreds of miles away, deep in Chicago Cubs territory. As you can imagine, "The King of Crash" didn't take this state of affairs lying down.