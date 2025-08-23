This Effortless 2-Ingredient Snack Is Perfect For Game Night

When it comes to game night, finding the right snacks to suit everyone's taste preferences and dietary needs can seem like a tall order. If you are looking for keto-friendly or high-protein snacks, there are several choices that use minimal ingredients that are sure to impress. While an excellent upgrade to mozzarella sticks is changing up the breading, you can just as easily swap out the coating altogether for an entirely new exterior. The combined powers of crisp bacon and mozzarella cheese makes the absolute best two-ingredient snack for game time or anytime.

Rather than fuss with dredging, breading, and coating, you can prepare these simple sticks by just wrapping the bacon around the cheese and tossing them in a pan with hot oil. It's also extra helpful to use toothpicks to adhere the bacon wrapping to your cheese to ensure full coverage. These can also be crisped up in the air fryer for less mess and a more hands-free approach. The beauty of these snacks is in the simplicity. In addition to being one of the best bacon recipes, it also allows for several different ingredient swaps, upgrades, and alternatives to suit multiple different palates and nutritional needs. Swapping out your cheese and varying the bacon wrapping and process of frying will keep this two-ingredient snack a staple of your table.