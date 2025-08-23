This Effortless 2-Ingredient Snack Is Perfect For Game Night
When it comes to game night, finding the right snacks to suit everyone's taste preferences and dietary needs can seem like a tall order. If you are looking for keto-friendly or high-protein snacks, there are several choices that use minimal ingredients that are sure to impress. While an excellent upgrade to mozzarella sticks is changing up the breading, you can just as easily swap out the coating altogether for an entirely new exterior. The combined powers of crisp bacon and mozzarella cheese makes the absolute best two-ingredient snack for game time or anytime.
Rather than fuss with dredging, breading, and coating, you can prepare these simple sticks by just wrapping the bacon around the cheese and tossing them in a pan with hot oil. It's also extra helpful to use toothpicks to adhere the bacon wrapping to your cheese to ensure full coverage. These can also be crisped up in the air fryer for less mess and a more hands-free approach. The beauty of these snacks is in the simplicity. In addition to being one of the best bacon recipes, it also allows for several different ingredient swaps, upgrades, and alternatives to suit multiple different palates and nutritional needs. Swapping out your cheese and varying the bacon wrapping and process of frying will keep this two-ingredient snack a staple of your table.
Making the best bacon mozzarella sticks
Start with low-moisture mozzarella string cheese sticks and your preferred brand of thinly cut bacon. This will allow for optimal frying and coverage for your cheese sticks. If you're using plant-based cheese sticks and bacon, the lack of milk fats and animal proteins in these ingredients will not yield the same texture as their counterparts. With that said, you can still get creative with your choice of cheese, bacon, and other ingredients. For a zingier snack, try cheddar cheese sticks and peppered bacon instead.
Depending on whether you plan to fry these sticks in oil or in the air fryer, you can also consider flavor options for your frying oil or adding a sprinkle of seasoning prior to loading your sticks in the air fryer. A shake of Italian seasoning blend or your favorite spicy mix will make this a mouthwatering treat. You can also consider a variety of options for dipping sauces to complement these two-ingredient snacks. Preparing a buttermilk ranch is always a classic, but you can get creative with barbecue sauce or a spicy marinara for more of a kick. No matter how you choose to enjoy these game time foods, with the right ingredients, you will be on your way to a delightful and indulgent offering.