This Texas Restaurant Has The Most Locations Of Any Chain Started In The State

Texas has a lot of cultural pull when it comes to American food, but you might not have realized one of your favorite chains is from there. While the Lone Star State is best known as the home of Tex-Mex cuisine (which is different from Mexican cuisine) and great barbecue, quite a few chains making different types of food have started there. The two Texas-born chains that might be most associated with the state are Tex-Mex mainstay, Chili's, and the state's homegrown burger champion, Whataburger. However, Texas also gave rise to the sandwich chain Schlotzsky's and Church's Chicken. And yet even those big names can't compete with what is not only Texas' biggest contribution to American chain dining, but one of the hottest chains in the country: Wingstop.

That's right, America's favorite wing chain was founded in Garland, Texas in 1994, and has gone on to blow its competition out of the water. Wingstop has over 2,600 locations worldwide, mostly in the United States. As a takeout oriented business, Wingstop has grown quickly through the process of franchising. The company opened its first franchise location in 1997, only three years after founding, and by the end of 2024 more than 2,150 of its 2,200-plus U.S. locations were franchises according to the QSR report. Wingstop's success is particularly impressive given the state of the industry, as the chain has soared even as consumers pull back on spending over inflation pressures. This has been credited to Wingstop's value for its quality, and its embrace of technology and social media.