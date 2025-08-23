The Worst Progresso Pitmaster Soup We Tried Was Bland All Around

Let's be honest: The end of summer is a day many people dread. After all, it marks the official end of pool parties, endless scoops of ice cream, and barbecue season. Luckily, you don't have to say goodbye to your favorite grilled foods when the weather gets noticeably chillier. In fact, you can devour those iconic summer flavors in a more winter-appropriate way thanks to Progresso. The company has released a line of Pitmaster soups that consists of five canned variations inspired by the smoky, meaty flavors we all associate with backyard barbecues. However, not all the soups in this collection will give you a hot bowl of hearty summer vibes. Of the five flavors, there's one that completely fails to capture the deliciousness of traditional barbecue foods: It's the smokehouse-style grilled chicken and potato with roasted vegetables.

This flavor is such a massive disappointment that it was ranked the absolute worst Progresso Pitmaster soup by the Tasting Table staff. Unfortunately, this soup is misleading when it comes to flavor. Based on the name, you would expect it to have a distinctive yet tasty smoky flavor. However, there's nothing smoky about this soup. Yet, there are distinct grill marks on the chicken and roasted vegetables, which implies they should have a hint of barbecue flavor. It's like the grill marks were painted on to trick you into believing the chicken and vegetables came straight off the grill and are packed with plenty of flavor. But, this couldn't be further from the truth. This soup doesn't live up to its smokehouse name and is blander than a slice of white bread.