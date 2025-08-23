The Best Onion Variety For Chef-Approved French Onion Soup

French onion soup can seem like an intimidating dish, but we promise that's just because it has "French" in the name. You don't need to be a master of the country's cuisine or a Michelin-star-awarded chef — you do, however, need lots of patience and the right onions. But, with so many onion varieties at hand, how do you know which is best? We decided to pick an expert's brain on this, speaking to Chef Randy Feltis (@‌KatherineWants on TikTok), the author of Katherine Wants: The Ultimate Date Night Cookbook.

"If you have to go with one onion, the sweet onion is the way to go," he told us. This answer surprised us a bit as, traditionally, what makes French onion soup unique is the use of yellow onions. They're considered a multipurpose variety, with a sharp flavor profile that tends to mellow down as the onions are cooked over a stretch of time. They don't mind simmering for an hour, so it makes sense why they'd be chosen for the classic French soup.

According to Feltis, however, the sweet onion is the secret top choice because "it offers more sweetness, mellow flavor and caramelizes up nicely." In fairness, those are the exact traits you're essentially expecting from a finished French onion soup. Thanks to their milder nature, another bonus for using sweet onions in the soup is that these types of allium are less likely to make you cry when you're cutting them.