These Nespresso Coffee Pods Have The Highest Caffeine Content
The awesome thing about Nespresso coffee pods is the sheer abundance of varieties, from the mild and fruity Ice Leggero to the malted Double Espresso Dolce. Each capsule comes with its own distinct character, but have you ever wondered which Nespresso coffee pod has the highest caffeine content? It turns out there are two: the Melozio Boost and the Stormio Boost, which are both suitable for the Nespresso Vertuo machine.
The Melozio Boost and Stormio Boost capsules both have 200 milligrams of caffeine per pod, making them perfect for those mornings when you need more than a little pep in your step. In fact, the Nespresso website describes them as "functional coffees to jump help you start the day." These beverages are infused with coffee extract to boost their caffeine content. This extra caffeine is naturally collected up during the steam treatment process used to decaffeinate other coffee beans. The unroasted coffee beans used to make Melozio Boost and Stormio Boost are then infused with these captured caffeine molecules to amp up that buzz and deliver a gutsier caffeinated hit. The Melozio Boost, which took the top spot in our list of 12 popular Nespresso pods ranked by caffeine content, is a blend of Latin American Arabica beans with a nutty, smooth, and balanced note. It has an intensity rating of 6, while the Stormio Boost is rated 8 for its richer, stronger, and woodier flavor (this spicy and earthy quality comes from the blend of dark roasted Central American Arabicas).
Drink your caffeinated coffee an hour after waking
The maximum amount of caffeine you can safely consume each day is around the 400 milligram mark, and you should not have more than 200 milligrams per dose. This means you can just about drink two servings of either the Melozio Boost or Stormio Boost daily. However, if you like to have several hot beverages throughout your day, you might be better off opting for a coffee with a slightly lower amount of caffeine to even out the amount you are ingesting (a regular Stormio capsule that has not been boosted with extra caffeine contains a smaller 165 milligrams). You should also take any energy drinks into consideration, as some highly caffeinated brands can contain up to 200 milligrams per can.
The best time of day to drink your coffee to feel its effects most is about an hour after you wake up. While you might want to take that first sip immediately upon waking, bear in mind that the levels of the stress hormone cortisol will be naturally high in your body at this moment. Adding caffeine — a natural stimulant — into the mix can contribute to higher cortisol levels, which can lead to health problems, like weight gain, acne, and high blood pressure.