These Nespresso Coffee Pods Have The Highest Caffeine Content

The awesome thing about Nespresso coffee pods is the sheer abundance of varieties, from the mild and fruity Ice Leggero to the malted Double Espresso Dolce. Each capsule comes with its own distinct character, but have you ever wondered which Nespresso coffee pod has the highest caffeine content? It turns out there are two: the Melozio Boost and the Stormio Boost, which are both suitable for the Nespresso Vertuo machine.

The Melozio Boost and Stormio Boost capsules both have 200 milligrams of caffeine per pod, making them perfect for those mornings when you need more than a little pep in your step. In fact, the Nespresso website describes them as "functional coffees to jump help you start the day." These beverages are infused with coffee extract to boost their caffeine content. This extra caffeine is naturally collected up during the steam treatment process used to decaffeinate other coffee beans. The unroasted coffee beans used to make Melozio Boost and Stormio Boost are then infused with these captured caffeine molecules to amp up that buzz and deliver a gutsier caffeinated hit. The Melozio Boost, which took the top spot in our list of 12 popular Nespresso pods ranked by caffeine content, is a blend of Latin American Arabica beans with a nutty, smooth, and balanced note. It has an intensity rating of 6, while the Stormio Boost is rated 8 for its richer, stronger, and woodier flavor (this spicy and earthy quality comes from the blend of dark roasted Central American Arabicas).