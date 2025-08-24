The Delicious Ingredient That'll Take Homemade Banana Bread To The Next Level

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Banana bread is an excellent way to utilize overripe fruit to the fullest extent of its deliciousness. A basic recipe requires simple ingredients, which typically include mashed bananas, baking soda, sugar, eggs, all-purpose flour, and either melted butter or oil. Some variations also include vanilla extract and spices like cinnamon. There are plenty of additional ingredients to improve your banana bread, ranging from minimal to luxurious. For a truly unforgettable loaf that's loaded with flavor, swirl a hearty helping of cookie butter into your next banana bread recipe.

With so many ways to use cookie butter, mixing this delightfully decadent spread made from a mash of spiced shortbread cookies is practically a no-brainer. Much like peanut butter, Lotus Biscoff Cookie Butter Spread comes in either crunchy or creamy varieties and makes an out-of-this-world addition to your banana bread. The flavor from the warming spices and rich texture mixed with the dense and fruity ripe bananas is a match made in dessert heaven.Whether you choose Trader Joe's Speculoos or Lotus Biscoff (or any other of your favorite brands of cookie butter), the benefits of this ingredient upgrade are clear. You will need approximately half a cup of cookie butter spread for a bread made with no more than three bananas to achieve a proper density and consistency. The possibilities for this ingredient addition do not stop there, though.