A Flavorful Alternative To Pancetta That Works Perfectly In Minestrone Soup
Preparing a hearty minestrone soup recipe makes a robust meal filled with meat, vegetables, and classic Italian flavors. Between the rich base of tomatoes and beans; aromatics like garlic, onions, and fresh herbs; and chunks of carrots, celery, and pieces of pasta or pastina, one thing that really sets minestrone soup apart from the rest is its meaty ingredients. While pancetta is typically included in a traditional recipe, you can just as easily swap in bacon as a perfect pancetta alternative.
Bacon makes an ideal substitution for pancetta in any minestrone soup recipe as it is also a cured pork product with notably salty and savory characteristics. Consider how effective it is to use bacon as a delicious pancetta alternative for carbonara and you will see that it can work just as well in a minestrone soup. What's more, depending on the type of bacon you use, it can even more closely mimic the taste and texture of pancetta. Rather than omit the pancetta altogether, start with approximately half a cup of bacon that has been chopped into smaller pieces. Cooking this in your pan first will provide fat in which to saute your aromatics and build upon the flavor profile for the minestrone soup. Try a thicker cut of bacon for a more pancetta-like consistency.
Tips for using bacon in place of pancetta
In addition to using a thicker cut of bacon, consider the style and flavors in your choice of pork product and how this will inform the overall taste of your soup. For example, try using something like Tender Belly thick cut bacon, which is uncured, seasoned with freshly ground spices, and contains no sugar to add the right amount of savory and cured pork flavor to your dish. Rather than go with an overly peppery or brown sugar-infused bacon, keeping your ingredient swap simple and not overpowering will be the most successful.
When chopping up your bacon, make sure that the pieces are as uniform as possible to ensure thorough and even cooking prior to adding the rest of your aromatics and other ingredients. Once the bacon is cooked, you can either remove it from the pan and use the residual grease to cook your aromatics and vegetables or leave the bacon in and cook everything together. This will be determined by your preference of texture — leave the bacon in and let it soften or reserve it for later use as a crispy topping to your soup. Using bacon as a pancetta alternative will make a lively addition to your minestrone soup. Given that bacon is usually easier to source at your local supermarket, it will help make your preparations even more convenient. Careful cooking and thoughtful blending of flavors will create a worthwhile and comforting bowl of minestrone soup.