In addition to using a thicker cut of bacon, consider the style and flavors in your choice of pork product and how this will inform the overall taste of your soup. For example, try using something like Tender Belly thick cut bacon, which is uncured, seasoned with freshly ground spices, and contains no sugar to add the right amount of savory and cured pork flavor to your dish. Rather than go with an overly peppery or brown sugar-infused bacon, keeping your ingredient swap simple and not overpowering will be the most successful.

When chopping up your bacon, make sure that the pieces are as uniform as possible to ensure thorough and even cooking prior to adding the rest of your aromatics and other ingredients. Once the bacon is cooked, you can either remove it from the pan and use the residual grease to cook your aromatics and vegetables or leave the bacon in and cook everything together. This will be determined by your preference of texture — leave the bacon in and let it soften or reserve it for later use as a crispy topping to your soup. Using bacon as a pancetta alternative will make a lively addition to your minestrone soup. Given that bacon is usually easier to source at your local supermarket, it will help make your preparations even more convenient. Careful cooking and thoughtful blending of flavors will create a worthwhile and comforting bowl of minestrone soup.