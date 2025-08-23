Give Your Coleslaw A Good Ol' Crunch With One Nutty Addition
A staple of summertime picnics, deli platters, and more, coleslaw is a delightfully zingy accompaniment to a number of different meals. A standard coleslaw is usually made with a mix of shredded cabbage and carrots tossed in a dressing of mayonnaise, lemon juice, and vinegar, and accented by a sprinkle of sugar, salt, and pepper. Of course, there are plenty of ways to boost the flavor of your coleslaw for an even more pleasing dish. Upgrade the texture of your next batch of coleslaw by including protein-rich walnuts for more crunch and enhanced flavor.
Though it might seem like an unexpected choice, walnuts are an ideal ingredient because of their coordinating taste and contrasting texture. The naturally rich and almost fatty flavor, combined with a slight bitterness, provides an optimal counter to the sweet and tangy profile of your coleslaw. What's more? The crunch of the nuts, particularly when chopped into bite-sized pieces, creates an enjoyable variance in the mouthfeel of your salad.
You can buy walnuts in bulk from your local grocery store and chop them up yourself to suit the size and volume of your coleslaw. Alternatively, you can purchase a bag of chopped walnuts, like Happy Belly Chopped Walnuts, and portion out approximately half a cup of nuts to one bag of coleslaw mix. Feel free to change up your ratios of walnuts to veggies and other ingredients to suit your personal taste preferences.
Getting nutty with your coleslaw
Depending on your preference and product availability, there are several different types of walnuts to choose from to add to your coleslaw. Both English and black walnuts have their merits and can be easily added to your favorite recipe. English walnuts tend to have a milder flavor, while black walnuts are more bold and contain even more nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants.
Take a cue from a cranberry-pecan Thanksgiving slaw recipe and either swap the walnuts in place of pecans or use a half portion of pecans and another half portion of walnuts for an extra nutty slaw. Let the flavors of your coleslaw recipe inform both your choice of walnuts and how much or little you want to add to achieve the desired level of crunch and intensity of taste. For example, the pungency and sweetness in a creamy, tangy apple slaw with blue cheese recipe would likely benefit from a hearty portion of black walnuts.
Use mild English walnuts to temper the heat in an Asian-inspired coleslaw recipe that boasts ingredients such as Serrano peppers and lime juice. Remember to let your creativity flow and taste as you go to ensure a balance between your choice of flavors and textures. Whether adding a lot or a little bit of crunch, walnuts are a go-to addition to any bowl of coleslaw.