A staple of summertime picnics, deli platters, and more, coleslaw is a delightfully zingy accompaniment to a number of different meals. A standard coleslaw is usually made with a mix of shredded cabbage and carrots tossed in a dressing of mayonnaise, lemon juice, and vinegar, and accented by a sprinkle of sugar, salt, and pepper. Of course, there are plenty of ways to boost the flavor of your coleslaw for an even more pleasing dish. Upgrade the texture of your next batch of coleslaw by including protein-rich walnuts for more crunch and enhanced flavor.

Though it might seem like an unexpected choice, walnuts are an ideal ingredient because of their coordinating taste and contrasting texture. The naturally rich and almost fatty flavor, combined with a slight bitterness, provides an optimal counter to the sweet and tangy profile of your coleslaw. What's more? The crunch of the nuts, particularly when chopped into bite-sized pieces, creates an enjoyable variance in the mouthfeel of your salad.

You can buy walnuts in bulk from your local grocery store and chop them up yourself to suit the size and volume of your coleslaw. Alternatively, you can purchase a bag of chopped walnuts, like Happy Belly Chopped Walnuts, and portion out approximately half a cup of nuts to one bag of coleslaw mix. Feel free to change up your ratios of walnuts to veggies and other ingredients to suit your personal taste preferences.