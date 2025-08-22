Publix Has A Sweet Freebie For Your Baby's First Birthday
After weeks of preparation, nothing can prepare you for the pure joy you'll feel as you watch your baby gleefully enjoy cake on their first birthday. After all, the memory of them covered in brightly-colored frosting with globs of cake in their little fists is the first of many wholesome, magical memories you'll have with them. So, to make this memory even sweeter, Publix wants to give you a free smash cake for your baby to devour or completely destroy on their special day.
To snag this extra sweet treat, all you have to do is place an online order for a custom birthday cake. However, to get this freebie, the cake must say "Happy 1st Birthday" and include your baby's name. This sweet message can be made once you select the size, flavors, fillings, and icing you want. Just know that all custom cake orders should be placed at least 24 hours before you need it and must be picked up in-store. Although the smash cake won't appear on your order receipt, Publix is ready to give you one upon your arrival.
If you've never been to a Publix before, one thing you should know about the beloved grocery store is that it has a phenomenal bakery. Hence, it was named one of the best grocery store chains to buy a birthday cake from. That's because all of its cakes are hand-decorated and made-to-order and you can expect this same level of quality with your smash cake. Although it's a smaller cake, it will still have the same freshness and be equally as delicious because it won't be made until you're physically in the store.
What exactly is a smash cake?
Smash cakes are a modern trend that parents love. These petite birthday cakes are usually no more than four to six inches in diameter and feature two or three layers. The sole purpose of them is to be completely destroyed and enjoyed by your baby, so you can capture fun, memorable images of them at their first birthday. Some parents let their baby eat this cake in front of cute birthday decor, while others have a full on photoshoot in their home. At the end of the day, smash cakes are just a temporary prop to make your baby's birthday pictures even sweeter.
Made to serve about four to five people, Publix's smash cake is just its vanilla mini cake covered in buttercream. Unfortunately, you're not allowed to customize your smash cake. So, if you want specific flavors or fillings, make sure to request that for the actual birthday cake. Although Publix's mini cakes come with minimal decor, the bakery staff will do their best to make sure your smash cake matches the birthday cake and party theme. But, if you want specific details on the cake, it's best to call Publix's bakery and place the order with them. That way you'll know exactly what they can and can't do.
Since smash cakes are usually simple, Publix doesn't put intricate designs on them. So, you don't have to worry about any choking hazards or inedible pieces on the smash cake. That means your smash cake won't be as elaborate as the infamous Publix supreme cake. Since you're saving $15.99 (that's how much Publix's mini cakes are) it's best to focus on how much your baby will enjoy the cake versus how the cake looks.