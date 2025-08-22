Publix Has A Sweet Freebie For Your Baby's First Birthday

After weeks of preparation, nothing can prepare you for the pure joy you'll feel as you watch your baby gleefully enjoy cake on their first birthday. After all, the memory of them covered in brightly-colored frosting with globs of cake in their little fists is the first of many wholesome, magical memories you'll have with them. So, to make this memory even sweeter, Publix wants to give you a free smash cake for your baby to devour or completely destroy on their special day.

To snag this extra sweet treat, all you have to do is place an online order for a custom birthday cake. However, to get this freebie, the cake must say "Happy 1st Birthday" and include your baby's name. This sweet message can be made once you select the size, flavors, fillings, and icing you want. Just know that all custom cake orders should be placed at least 24 hours before you need it and must be picked up in-store. Although the smash cake won't appear on your order receipt, Publix is ready to give you one upon your arrival.

If you've never been to a Publix before, one thing you should know about the beloved grocery store is that it has a phenomenal bakery. Hence, it was named one of the best grocery store chains to buy a birthday cake from. That's because all of its cakes are hand-decorated and made-to-order and you can expect this same level of quality with your smash cake. Although it's a smaller cake, it will still have the same freshness and be equally as delicious because it won't be made until you're physically in the store.