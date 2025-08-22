The Store-Bought Canned Biscuit Brand With A Metallic Taste You Want To Avoid

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A fluffy buttermilk biscuit is a thing of beauty, especially since it's a notoriously finicky recipe to perfect. That's where store-bought canned biscuits come in. The pre-made and pre-cut dough can be popped into the oven at a moments' notice, yielding consistently delicious results. Not all canned biscuit brands are created equally, however, and we found one in particular that you'll want to avoid. In our ranking of 11 canned biscuit brands, we found Great Value's Regular Biscuits to be by far the worst.

We judged each brand in our taste test based on criteria like cost and availability, as well as the biscuits' taste and texture without any added embellishments. Great Value is Walmart's store brand and is one of the cheapest options, not just compared to name brands, but also other private labels. However, a low price and easy accessibility isn't enough to compensate for the off-putting taste and texture of these particular biscuits. Despite its cardboard packaging, Great Value's biscuits somehow had a metallic taste that overwhelmed any other yeasty or buttery flavors that biscuits are usually known for. This unpleasantly bitter and tinny taste, coupled with a dense and doughy interior, landed these bland biscuits in last place.

Additionally, finicky cooking instructions and inconsistent outcomes further fueled our disappointment. Even though we cooked the rounds as suggested, the tops of the biscuits risk going from tall and fluffy to becoming hard and scorched.