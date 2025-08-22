A Dressing Mix Will Take Your Snack Crackers To Another Level

You know those leftover, plain snack crackers that you might buy to dunk into tuna salad or serve on a charcuterie board? Well, there's quite an easy way to spruce them up with some more flavor with another common ingredient that might have also been in your pantry for far too long. All it takes is tossing the crackers in your go-to dressing mix for more flavor to create the ultimate crunchy snack.

The best part of this cracker upgrade is that you'll likely already have most of the ingredients in the kitchen, and if you don't, the elements aren't challenging or pricey to secure. Oyster, saltine, club crackers, or any other variety in the pantry can work for this trick. For the flavor, the most obvious choice might be ranch dressing mix, which will pass on those herby flavors of the salad condiment onto the crackers. You'll also want some melted butter or neutral oil, spices like garlic powder, and even fresh or dried herbs to bring it all together. Then mix the crackers in those ingredients, and bake them at around 250 degrees Fahrenheit for no more than 20 minutes.