The 3-Ingredient Breakfast Skillet That Will Leave You Satisfied All Day
Because we've all heard the saying, "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day," there's an inherent pressure that comes along with figuring out what to eat to start your morning. Sometimes you wake up and pour yourself a cup of ambition like Dolly Parton and make a loaded-up breakfast spread that would make Denny's Grand Slam blush. And sometimes you're running low on time and motivation and reach for the cereal rather than a breakfast recipe to start your day. That's where this simple, three-ingredient skillet comes in. All it takes is ground meat, salsa, and eggs to build a breakfast skillet that's hearty, nutritious, and ready in under 20 minutes.
Begin by cooking your chosen ground meat — beef, turkey, sausage, or even chorizo (which can go beyond breakfast) — in a skillet until it's fully browned. Drain any excess grease, then stir in a generous amount of salsa. The tomatoes and peppers bring brightness and spice that complement the meat's savory depth.
Next, make wells in the meat–salsa mixture and crack eggs directly into them. Cover the pan with a lid and cook until the egg whites are set but the yolks are still silky — about five minutes. This recipe delivers a dish that's rich, tangy, and protein-packed, with the eggs gently poaching into the salsa. Serve it directly from the skillet or slide it onto a plate for a breakfast experience that stays with you far longer than cereal or toast ever could.
Twists to take it up a notch
Feel free to customize this base recipe to match your flavor preferences — or your pantry stock. If you want a heartier texture, add black beans or diced potatoes before cracking the eggs to bulk it up. If you prefer something cheesy, stir sharp cheddar or queso fresco into the melted meat–salsa blend before adding eggs. Fresh herbs like cilantro or chopped green onions brighten things up, providing a pop of freshness.
Spice lovers can level up with sliced jalapeños, hot sauce, or taco seasoning mixed into the meat. If dairy works for you, fold in a spoonful of sour cream or Greek yogurt once the eggs are cooked for a creamy tang. For a Mexican-inspired twist, serve the skillet in warm tortillas or over leftover rice for a quick burrito or rice bowl. And if you're vegan, replace the ground meat with crumbled tofu or plant-based sausage and cook as usual.
This skillet is not just a recipe; it's a template. Meat, salsa, eggs: Three ingredients that cook into a flavorful, satisfying breakfast that keeps you feeling full and fueled all day long. Add your twist and play with it. It's easy to pull off, infinitely adaptable, and the perfect way to start a busy day.