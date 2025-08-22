The 3-Ingredient Breakfast Skillet That Will Leave You Satisfied All Day

Because we've all heard the saying, "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day," there's an inherent pressure that comes along with figuring out what to eat to start your morning. Sometimes you wake up and pour yourself a cup of ambition like Dolly Parton and make a loaded-up breakfast spread that would make Denny's Grand Slam blush. And sometimes you're running low on time and motivation and reach for the cereal rather than a breakfast recipe to start your day. That's where this simple, three-ingredient skillet comes in. All it takes is ground meat, salsa, and eggs to build a breakfast skillet that's hearty, nutritious, and ready in under 20 minutes.

Begin by cooking your chosen ground meat — beef, turkey, sausage, or even chorizo (which can go beyond breakfast) — in a skillet until it's fully browned. Drain any excess grease, then stir in a generous amount of salsa. The tomatoes and peppers bring brightness and spice that complement the meat's savory depth.

Next, make wells in the meat–salsa mixture and crack eggs directly into them. Cover the pan with a lid and cook until the egg whites are set but the yolks are still silky — about five minutes. This recipe delivers a dish that's rich, tangy, and protein-packed, with the eggs gently poaching into the salsa. Serve it directly from the skillet or slide it onto a plate for a breakfast experience that stays with you far longer than cereal or toast ever could.