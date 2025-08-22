Give Potato Salad Creole Flair With This Single Ingredient Swap
There are many techniques and nearly endless ingredients to upgrade potato salad, so there's no reason to serve a boring version of the side dish. One way you might want to kick things up a notch is with bolder, spicier flavor profiles — and you've got more options than just hot sauce. One unique way to do so is to take inspiration from a popular Southern cuisine and use Creole mustard instead of yellow or Dijon.
In case you haven't been lucky enough to try it, Creole mustard is a stone-ground version of the condiment with visible mustard seeds that pack a punch. If you've ever visited New Orleans, where Creole cuisine is a staple, you might have tasted the brown mustard on sandwiches like po'boys. Its flavorful punch and coarse texture are exactly why it will elevate potato salad with just a few spoonfuls, depending on the size of the batch and the desired spice level. You can find store-bought Creole mustard from major brands like Zatarain's, or make it yourself with the plethora of recipes online.
Our tips for boosting the flavor and texture of potato salad with Creole mustard
Something to be mindful of when using Creole mustard is that it has a spicier, more pungent flavor compared to other varieties. So it might not be ideal to do a one-to-one swap. Instead, start with about ⅓ cup for every 3 pounds of potatoes in the dish. Combine the Creole mustard with other ingredients like mayonnaise to create a dressing before it's tossed with the potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, and other ingredients like celery. Taste it, then add more Creole mustard if you want a stronger flavor profile. And if you happen to feel like there's too much, offset that flavor with extra mayonnaise.
There are some additional ingredients that can give your potato salad that Creole essence without using too much of the mustard in question. Try Creole seasoning to add more flavor, which is easy to find at most grocery stores. That crab boil seasoning that you might have in the pantry will also offer similar flavor profiles. To cut through the bold flavors, use fresh herbs like parsley or other vegetables like diced bell peppers.
Try Creole mustard to put a twist on our creamy dill potato salad recipe, replacing the Dijon. Another option is to use Creole mustard with our classic Southern potato salad recipe in place of yellow mustard. And to get a taste of the rest of the cuisine, here are more Cajun and Creole dishes you must try at least once, including dirty rice.