Give Potato Salad Creole Flair With This Single Ingredient Swap

Something to be mindful of when using Creole mustard is that it has a spicier, more pungent flavor compared to other varieties. So it might not be ideal to do a one-to-one swap. Instead, start with about ⅓ cup for every 3 pounds of potatoes in the dish. Combine the Creole mustard with other ingredients like mayonnaise to create a dressing before it's tossed with the potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, and other ingredients like celery. Taste it, then add more Creole mustard if you want a stronger flavor profile. And if you happen to feel like there's too much, offset that flavor with extra mayonnaise.

There are some additional ingredients that can give your potato salad that Creole essence without using too much of the mustard in question. Try Creole seasoning to add more flavor, which is easy to find at most grocery stores. That crab boil seasoning that you might have in the pantry will also offer similar flavor profiles. To cut through the bold flavors, use fresh herbs like parsley or other vegetables like diced bell peppers.

Try Creole mustard to put a twist on our creamy dill potato salad recipe, replacing the Dijon. Another option is to use Creole mustard with our classic Southern potato salad recipe in place of yellow mustard. And to get a taste of the rest of the cuisine, here are more Cajun and Creole dishes you must try at least once, including dirty rice.