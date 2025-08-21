The Wegmans Juice We'd Never Buy Again Is A Cold-Pressed Bottle Of Sugary Failure
Wegmans is truly the hidden gem of the East Coast. After all, you can only shop at Wegmans in a handful of states. Yet, its lack of locations hasn't prevented it from being named one of the best grocery stores in the United States. Along with strictly sourcing all of its seafood, fruits, cheese, vegetables, and meat from family-owned farms, Wegmans sells its organic foods at a reasonable price. Plus, it sells a wide range of products like home essentials, alcohol, freshly baked goods, and a rather impressive line of store-brand fruit juices. However, not all of those juices are worth trying. Even beloved stores like Wegmans can miss the mark with their products. Unfortunately, this is absolutely the case with its cold-pressed strawberry apple juice.
This juice is so ridiculously sweet that it was ranked the worst Wegmans juice by our team. Despite this 12-ounce juice only having 36 grams of sugar and no added sweeteners (that's 3 grams less than a 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola), it tastes like pure sugar. In fact, this juice is so sugary that you'll immediately feel cavities forming on your teeth after your first sip. That's not a joke. This sickeningly sweet flavor is especially surprising since apple juice has a subtle sweetness that should have worked well with the natural sweetness of strawberries. Yet, the cloying flavor is so overpowering that it will deter you from taking another sip, unless you love drinks that will give you an instant sugar rush.
Why won't Wegmans' cold-pressed strawberry apple juice meet your expectations?
Made with only strawberries, apples, and ascorbic acid, Wegmans promises this juice will feature the flavor of freshly picked strawberries. However, this juice has an artificial berry flavor that's less than desirable. The flavor will remind you of the canned strawberry pie filling that sits in a bright, red syrup and is made with tons of sugar and zero freshness. Since the strawberry aspect is so strong, you'll completely forget about the apple juice. Instead of being an equal participant in this fruity concoction, it barely whispers its faint existence. The only sign of apple juice you get is in the name.
After just one sip, you'll wish you never tried this cold-pressed juice. Why? Well, once you get past the sugar overload, your taste buds will be greeted with an unfortunate metallic aftertaste. For a juice made with 100% fruit juice and zero additives or artificial flavoring, there is no reason why it tastes like it was topped off with a whole cup of dental water. Even though this juice has a vibrant pink color that alludes to the inclusion of strawberries and features a tantalizing combination of everyone's favorite summer and autumnal fruits, this juice is a massive letdown.
On a brighter note, this juice is packed with antioxidants. One serving, which is the entire 12-ounce bottle, has 187 milligrams of vitamin C, which is 210% of your daily value. It also has 8% of your daily value of potassium, 6% of your daily value of iron, and 4% of your daily value of iron. However, these health benefits don't make this juice worth its $2.49 price tag.