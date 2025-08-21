The Wegmans Juice We'd Never Buy Again Is A Cold-Pressed Bottle Of Sugary Failure

Made with only strawberries, apples, and ascorbic acid, Wegmans promises this juice will feature the flavor of freshly picked strawberries. However, this juice has an artificial berry flavor that's less than desirable. The flavor will remind you of the canned strawberry pie filling that sits in a bright, red syrup and is made with tons of sugar and zero freshness. Since the strawberry aspect is so strong, you'll completely forget about the apple juice. Instead of being an equal participant in this fruity concoction, it barely whispers its faint existence. The only sign of apple juice you get is in the name.

After just one sip, you'll wish you never tried this cold-pressed juice. Why? Well, once you get past the sugar overload, your taste buds will be greeted with an unfortunate metallic aftertaste. For a juice made with 100% fruit juice and zero additives or artificial flavoring, there is no reason why it tastes like it was topped off with a whole cup of dental water. Even though this juice has a vibrant pink color that alludes to the inclusion of strawberries and features a tantalizing combination of everyone's favorite summer and autumnal fruits, this juice is a massive letdown.

On a brighter note, this juice is packed with antioxidants. One serving, which is the entire 12-ounce bottle, has 187 milligrams of vitamin C, which is 210% of your daily value. It also has 8% of your daily value of potassium, 6% of your daily value of iron, and 4% of your daily value of iron. However, these health benefits don't make this juice worth its $2.49 price tag.