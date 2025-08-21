Why Is Milk The Go-To Addition To Cereal?

Sometimes there's really nothing better than hearing that cold splash of milk hit your favorite cereal. The familiar crackle brings a sense of comfort no matter your age, and whether you're the sugary Lucky Charms type or an old-fashioned Corn Flakes connoisseur, there's no denying that a bowl of cereal is never complete without milk. But have you ever thought about why exactly we put milk in our cereal?

The history of the pairing actually dates back all the way to the 1860s, when one of the first types of breakfast cereal was popularized in the U.S. The invention was called "granula" and it consisted of chunks of dried dough made from graham flour, the unrefined, coarse wheat flour used to make the first graham crackers. The cereal was made for the patients of a medical facility in New York, and it was so tough that it needed to be soaked overnight before it was eaten. Milk was the liquid of choice as it made the cereal taste better and softened them just enough.

A few years later, a surgeon named John Harvey Kellogg (yes, that Kellogg) made an improved version of granula called granola, which was also soaked in milk. The combination was seen as a healthier alternative to heavier foods, like meat and eggs, that were being eaten by Americans for breakfast at the time. Corn Flakes came around a short while later, and the milk trend continued.