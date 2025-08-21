The Best Onion Slice Thickness For Perfect French Onion Soup

If you've had an exceptional bowl of French onion soup, you know the difference optimally sliced and caramelized onions can make: Imparting just the right amount of sweetness, nutty flavor, and creaminess in every bite. To find out the ideal thickness for perfect French onion soup, we asked Chef Randy Feltis, author of "Katherine Wants: The Ultimate Date Night Cookbook," to show us the way. "You do not want to go too thin," the co-creator of the playful husband-and-wife TikTok duo, @‌KatherineWants, told Tasting Table. "You want to go a ¼ of an inch because they'll disappear in the soup if they are too thin."

Cooking homemade French onion soup requires sauteing sliced onions in butter until golden, then simmering them with wine and beef stock for an hour (or more) before serving with toasty bread and grated Gruyere cheese. It's a straight-forward recipe, but onions are the star of the show, so you need to pay them extra attention. For best results, slice onions with enough depth to harness the most caramelized taste and melt-in-your mouth goodness, without dissolving into the pot. You don't want to slice the onions too thick either, something Feltis notes "shows immaturity" in cooking the dish. "No one wants to take a bite of a big chunk of onion," he says.