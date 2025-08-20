Give Canned Corn A Major Flavor Boost With An Ingredient In Your Fridge
Canned corn is the ingredient called upon to amp up other foods, but it doesn't always receive the same attention. Sure, the sweet pantry staple comes packed with its fair share of flavor, but just one ingredient can make it the main affair. To boost the taste of canned corn in a matter of seconds, mix it with salad dressing.
From vegan taco salads to kale and corn salads, the vegetable is no stranger to mingling with dressing. The two often accentuate a bed of greens, veggies, and protein, but stripping things down to just corn and salad dressing highlights their flavors in the best way possible. You probably already have a bottle or two of dressing in the fridge, so why not experiment with the ways canned corn can take on a new depth? It can embrace its honeyed side with poppyseed dressing, develop a more subdued flavor with a tangy vinaigrette, or bring out its earthiness with a dash of green goddess dressing.
Buttery corn is elevated with a spectrum of salad dressings, ranging from silky vinaigrettes to thick, creamy dressings. Pick whichever one floats your fancy and toss it well with drained canned corn. Add in a few extra ingredients to complete the dish, or simply enjoy the two together. Either way, let the corn and dressing sit in the fridge for a few hours to allow the flavors to meld.
What ingredients should you add to corn and salad dressing?
As long as you opt for a flavorful dressing, the combination should be great as is. If you really want to transform it into a full-blown corn salad, though, choose ingredients that won't dominate the vegetable. Corn is often relied on as a subtle salad topping, so it's important that it's treated as the focal point. Our corn salad contains feta, cherry tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, and basil. The hearty mix features a blend of sweet, herbaceous flavors that complement corn without overtaking it.
A zesty dressing of apple cider vinegar, olive oil, and garlic powder finishes off the salad, but if you prefer the butteriness of corn to be amplified with something creamy, esquites may be a little more up your alley. The blend of corn, jalapeños, red peppers, cilantro, and onions is completed with mayo, sour cream, lime juice, and Tajin, coating the salad with a velvety, yet zingy flavor.
If you want to focus on only a few simple ingredients, make canned corn more exciting with your favorite cheese and salad dressing. The creamy combination heightens corn's buttery texture, while subtly elevating its flavor. Add a sprinkle of cotija to top off the mayo, sour cream, and Tajin dressing, or add mozzarella to a corn and buffalo ranch dressing.