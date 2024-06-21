Make Canned Corn More Exciting With Your Favorite Cheese

The ingredient that'll take your canned corn to the next level is one that's likely already in your fridge. For more flavorful canned corn, it's time to break out the cheese. Canned corn is naturally sweet and starchy — a bright, dimensional richness that's complemented by the savory-umami depth of your favorite cheeses. Plus, canned corn and cheese both tote relatively hefty shelf lives, so you can keep 'em on hand for future recipes whenever the moment strikes.

In general, any cheese that you would normally enjoy eating is probably going to pair well with canned corn. Just steer clear of especially pungent varieties like Roquefort (which will dominate the corn flavor) or any harder cheese (Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, etc.) that won't melt well. A little moisture is necessary to keep the mixture silky. For even melting, work with cheese that's been shredded or grated off the block to stir into your delicate kernels without needing to overmix and wreck the texture into mush.

If you're preparing a warm dish, the shredded or grated cheese can be melted directly in with the canned corn on the stovetop or in the oven. If you're preparing a cold dish, either melt your cheese separately before incorporating into the corn or simply mix in the unmelted shredded cheese. A creamy binding agent like sour cream or full-fat milk might be necessary to achieve a pleasant mouthfeel. To combine, start with ½ cup of cheese per can of corn, adjusting to taste from there.