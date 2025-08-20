Most People Overlook This Crucial Piece Of Information When Reading Microwave Cooking Instructions

The microwave can be a quick and convenient option for cooking, reheating, and thawing a wide variety of foods — from weeknight leftovers to meal solutions for college students beyond ramen noodles (think: scrambled eggs, quesadillas, grain bowls, or burritos). But while it's relatively easy to cook something delicious like frozen lasagna in the microwave, most people mistakenly overcook or undercook their food by overlooking one crucial piece of information when reading microwave cooking instructions: microwave wattage.

The wattage indicates how much power a microwave exudes, and therefore, how quickly it cooks food. To account for the variability in microwave wattage strengths, which can vary from 600 to 1,700 watts depending on the appliance, microwave oven wattage is typically included on cooking instructions for packaged frozen and ready-to-heat foods. Still, the microwave wattage and associated cooking times listed can vary from brand to brand, as well as the type of food. This means your frozen pork chops could very well turn out rubbery and dry if you cook them as directed in a microwave that's higher in power than what's instructed.

Alternatively, if you have an 800-watt microwave and your frozen mac and cheese calls for a 1,000-watt appliance, it could turn out cold in the center due to the wattage discrepancy. The good news is, you can avoid poorly cooked (or ruined) microwaved food by noting the recommended wattage for heating your meal, then adjusting cooking time and power as needed.