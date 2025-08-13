The Unexpected Liquor That Pairs Deliciously With Apple Cider
Hot drinks, spiked with a healthy serving of booze, are the perfect way to relax on a cold winter night. Often easy to batch, they're perfect for the cozy, social atmosphere of big holiday dinners and bonfire parties. But many seasonal drinks are unforgivingly rich — for example, eggnog, hot cocoa, and hot buttered rum laden with caramelized brown sugar. Even a simple spiked apple cider can feel heavy or cloying if it's loaded down with spices, sugar, and strong liquor. After a hearty holiday meal, you might find yourself craving something lighter.
Luckily, hot spiced cider is easy to adapt. Hundreds of variations exist, like twists on the traditional hot toddy, English Yuletide wassail, and drinks flavored with pumpkin spice. Darker spirits like rum and bourbon are classics, but opting for a less traditional liquor can produce surprising results and invite new flavor combinations. A splash of frat-party favorite Fireball adds a hint of cinnamon, or combine apple cider and tequila to make the Chimayó cocktail. But if you're looking for a more refreshing version of the traditional apple cider cocktail, vodka works surprisingly well.
Why should you spike your cider with vodka?
While traditional dark spirits imbue cider with a deep warmth and dark flavor, vodka brings a lighter, more refreshing twist to the seasonal favorite. It's also the perfect drink for people who prefer Granny Smiths over Galas, because cider spiked with vodka can be reminiscent of a tart green apple, especially when paired with the right combination of fruits or spices.
Part of the appeal of vodka is its flavor, which has a relatively neutral taste compared to dark spirits. But the slightly astringent note that it does have pairs surprisingly well with cider. Vodka adds the sharpness that brings in the taste of a crisp green apple and provides a subtle alcoholic kick without overwhelming the drink. This slight vodka taste pairs well with bright citrus flavors, like lemon or lime, and it complements ginger nicely, too. A popular ingredient in recipes that pair apple cider with vodka, ginger lends a little seasonal spice without compromising the light flavor of the drink. Opt for fresh ginger root — it's full of zing and easy to add to cider. Just drop a little fresh ginger into a pot of cider and heat it until the flavor suits your tastes.
Of course, apple cider and vodka work well in chilled drinks, too. While regular vodka is perfect for balancing the flavor of spiked cider, you can change up the drink even more by using flavored vodkas.
Use flavored vodka to craft different apple cider cocktails
Crafting apple cider cocktails that amp up the flavor is as simple as choosing from the many available options that pair well with apple cider. For example, swap out regular vodka for green apple vodka to subtly intensify the apple notes. Or add caramel vodka to transform it into a caramel apple-flavored cocktail.
You can add other flavored vodkas that might act as garnishes on both cold and hot spiked apple cider, too. Orange vodka adds citrus notes. Meanwhile, whipped cream vodka contributes a touch of sweetness when balanced with regular vodka. And for a spicier, aromatic pairing, try a splash of cinnamon vodka.
Although it's quick to make one or two apple cider cocktails, it's just as easy to turn these drinks into party punches for a crowd. Keep in mind that it's best to make larger batches of hot apple cider on the stovetop before adding the spirits. For cold cocktails, you can easily batch the drink by mixing together all of the ingredients in a pitcher or punch bowl.
It's also possible to make plain apple cider in one pitcher and offer another pitcher of the combined vodkas to allow guests to control how much they add to their glass. Just remember to keep the garnishes separate in small bowls for guests to add themselves.