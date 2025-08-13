Di Fara Vodka Sauce Frozen Pizza Review: The Sauce Is Not Boss But The Crust Certainly Is

While pizza may have originated in Italy, New York City is perhaps the world's epicenter of pizza awesomeness. Domenico De Marco started serving pies at Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn back in 1965, and what was once a neighborhood gem grew to be one of the most revered pizza meccas of America. This institution was a favorite of Anthony Bourdain's and has received high marks from the mouthy Dave Portnoy. Di Fara has also cashed in on its sterling reputation by launching a line of retail frozen pizzas in the spring of 2025.

With a few flavors already in its portfolio, the brand released a new one earlier this summer — Di Fara Vodka Sauce Pizza, claimed in a press release as "the first ever frozen vodka sauce pizza" on the market. Margaret DeMarco, co-owner of Di Fara Pizza, noted in a statement, "We're always looking for ways to share a true slice of Brooklyn with more people, without compromising on quality." She added that this new pie is "a little rebellious, a little nostalgic, and 100% Di Fara."

The freezer aisle is already overloaded with long-running, familiar names like Mama Celeste, Tombstone, and Red Baron, and more recently penetrated by big names like California Pizza Kitchen and Rao's. So what separates a Di Fara frozen pie from, say, a DiGiorno, and most importantly, is the new vodka pie "di" best, or not so much? I took the Di Fara Vodka Sauce Pizza for a spin to see where the truth lies. Pull up a seat as we slice this baby up and spit out this chew and review.

