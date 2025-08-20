What An 'Encore' Dessert At Crumbl Really Means
One of the magical mysteries of Crumbl cookies is never knowing which cookie flavors will appear in any given week. With typically between six and eight rotating varieties revealed on Sundays, it's impossible to know which of the brand's hundreds of cookie incarnations will make a star appearance in stores, and never does a cookie stick around for two weeks in a row — until now. A new category called "Encore" desserts recently launched to much fanfare.
If you've ever fallen in love with a Crumbl cookie, only to mourn its disappearance a week later, there's a glimmer of hope that your favorite will rise to Encore status. The new phenomenon refers to a cookie being so successful that it earns an encore performance in the following week's rotation. Think of it as the greatest hits of the best Crumbl Cookie flavors.
The first sugary star of the Encore category was the Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie, a collaboration with music sensation Benson Boone, which was released on June 23. The tasty treat had fans begging for more, and Crumbl listened. As the company's vice president of menu, Amy Eldredge, told Tasting Table, "This is the first time we've ever done what we're calling our 'Encore' dessert. We've never done this before, so we ran it all last week, and then we kept it secret that we were going to do a re-release in the Sunday drop this week. ... It's been going really well."
Are there more Encore surprises in store?
As of mid-July 2025, when releasing our insider look at how the trendy Crumbl cookie chain develops its iconic weekly menu, the Encore line of desserts still had only one winner in its hall of fame: the Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie.
For Encore to continue, and cookie devotees to influence its development, there are plenty of ways to weigh in and have your voice heard. Several channels allow (and encourage) feedback, including the Crumbl mobile app, known as the Cookie Journal. After downloading the app, navigate to the "More" tab, where users can rate and review every single cookie flavor from past to present. With frequent visits and input, it's possible to receive rewards — potentially even free cookies. If you've got a favorite, that's a good place to encourage it for future Encore status.
Crumbl also maintains a vibrant and active presence on social media, encouraging user discourse. There's lots of back-and-forth between Crumbl and its cookie fans on outlets including Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube. You'll routinely find Crumbl channel administrators encouraging suggestions for new or returning flavors. Finally, you can go straight to the horse's mouth, as the saying goes: Crumbl welcomes direct feedback through its official Customer Support channel on the company website. This is an excellent way to support your favorite Crumbl cookie for an Encore performance.