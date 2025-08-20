What An 'Encore' Dessert At Crumbl Really Means

One of the magical mysteries of Crumbl cookies is never knowing which cookie flavors will appear in any given week. With typically between six and eight rotating varieties revealed on Sundays, it's impossible to know which of the brand's hundreds of cookie incarnations will make a star appearance in stores, and never does a cookie stick around for two weeks in a row — until now. A new category called "Encore" desserts recently launched to much fanfare.

If you've ever fallen in love with a Crumbl cookie, only to mourn its disappearance a week later, there's a glimmer of hope that your favorite will rise to Encore status. The new phenomenon refers to a cookie being so successful that it earns an encore performance in the following week's rotation. Think of it as the greatest hits of the best Crumbl Cookie flavors.

The first sugary star of the Encore category was the Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie, a collaboration with music sensation Benson Boone, which was released on June 23. The tasty treat had fans begging for more, and Crumbl listened. As the company's vice president of menu, Amy Eldredge, told Tasting Table, "This is the first time we've ever done what we're calling our 'Encore' dessert. We've never done this before, so we ran it all last week, and then we kept it secret that we were going to do a re-release in the Sunday drop this week. ... It's been going really well."