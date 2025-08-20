Here's What Happens If You Freeze Watermelon
It happens all the time, in countless kitchens around the world: Someone slices open a fabulously juicy watermelon, thoroughly enjoys the sweet taste of summer, and then stares undecidedly at an enormous leftover portion. Unless a cohort arrives with a big appetite, something's got to happen before that fading-fast cut melon gets squishy. Once sliced, watermelon only lasts about four days in the refrigerator, so time isn't on your side. Fortunately, there's some good news: It's absolutely possible to freeze watermelon. Granted, it's not wise to toss a big chunk, rind and all, into your freezer, nor would there be room to do so.
However, with time and some knife-carving patience, you can create a sweet and juicy future snack that's craveable and nutritious. This involves cutting the watermelon flesh into cubes or balls, removing the seeds and rind, and single-layering them on a baking sheet to pre-freeze. Line the pan with parchment paper to prevent sticking. Give it a few minutes on the tray, and then transfer to a sealed freezer bag or container, leaving some space at the top.
When thawed, frozen watermelon will never be as firm and crisp as its original, fresh-picked self, since the high water content inevitably creates a slushy consistency. But luckily, this texture is just what you need for naturally sweet, flavorful smoothies, slushies, and icy toppings. You can also freeze the slush in ice trays and use the cubes to flavor sparkling water or cocktails.
How to add frozen watermelon to your favorite recipes
Frozen watermelon provides sweet, icy pleasure long past the summer months, lasting from six to 12 months in your freezer. It's easy to imagine the possibilities when the melon is still partially frozen with tiny bits of ice. That's the perfect time for making slushy-style watermelon cocktails and mocktails, highly elevating the flavor and hydration compared to standard crushed ice. It's also an excellent way to make simple icy sorbets with a splash of lime or other juices.
Take things to the next level by pureeing frozen watermelon with condensed milk and lime juice in a food processor, creating your own homemade watermelon sherbet. Alternatively, make a thick smoothie with the watermelon plus flavored yogurt, other types of fruit, and a thick sweetener such as honey. Then there's the simple and nostalgic option of adding a thickener and refreezing into popsicle-style ice pops.
Though watermelon is inherently sweet, there's no reason you can't use it in otherwise savory dishes. That includes cold soups like gazpacho, which thrive with a plethora of tasty, healthy ingredients. Simply incorporate frozen watermelon into your favorite gazpacho recipe, and check out our Tasting Table dive into why your freezer is the secret to more flavorful gazpacho. Regardless of where your creativity goes when facing those colorful frozen cubes and balls, you'll end up with lots of hydration and valuable nutrients, including vitamins A and C, lycopene, citrulline, and more.