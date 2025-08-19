Alton Brown's Gin Punch Puts A Refreshing Twist On Classic Lemonade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking to shake up your summer cocktail routine without having to learn complicated new processes or splurge on fancy ingredients, Alton Brown has you covered. His gin punch takes a familiar favorite warm-weather beverage, jazzes it up with a boozy kick, and employs a supremely refreshing finishing touch for game-changing flavor. The secret is simple but brilliant: cucumber.

To make this instant party hit, start with a foundation of classic lemonade. For 16 cocktails, Brown's recipe on his website calls for four lemons with sugar and water, plus 24 ounces of gin, and a large cucumber thinly sliced. You make the lemonade first and strain it, then let the cucumber infuse into it for an hour, then add the gin. Voila: A crowd-pleaser that's flawlessly balanced between bright acidity and tartness, just enough sweetness, and grassy, fresh herbaceousness — plus the notes of your favorite gin. Whether you want to try this tipple yourself before serving it at a gathering, or would just like a delightful adult beverage, you can make a single serving by adding 1½ ounces of gin to a glass of lemonade.

The cucumbers don't just add flavor to the beverage, they also provide a snackable garnish. "The cucumbers become a sort of fresh pickle in the lemonade and should be devoured, not discarded," Brown wrote in an Instagram post showcasing the punch. His followers approve of the recipe, commenting that it looks like a dream cocktail and a perfect Friday treat.