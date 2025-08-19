Upgrade Your Cocktail Meatballs With A Juicy Tropical Twist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A diminutive dish filled with big flavor, meatballs make a great appetizer for any get-together, cocktail hour, or snack time you can imagine. Though called "meat" balls, this food can be made using just about any ground meat, like pork, chicken, or beef, as well as a number of plant-based options, such as in a vegetarian lentil and mushroom BBQ meatballs recipe. Regardless of your preferred meatball base, there are plenty of amazing ways to sauce, dress, and serve this dish to make it the ultimate crowd-pleaser. Try incorporating pineapple into your next batch of meatballs for a crave-worthy offering, inspired by the flavors of a slow cooker al pastor recipe.

A traditional al pastor is made using pork shoulder, pineapple, chiles, and spices. Take a cue from this dish by using the seasonings, juices, and other favorite flavors to create your meatball mixture and a delightful cocktail sauce in which to simmer and serve them. Though an authentic al pastor is made with pork, feel free to get creative with a combination of different meats that will best allow the al pastor flavors to shine through.

The most important thing to remember with these tiny appetizers is getting a consistent size and shape for each one. You'll also want to ensure proper browning on your cocktail meatballs prior to adding them to a slow cooker for simmering. A punch of pineapple juice and spice will guarantee mouthwatering meatballs, whatever the base may be.