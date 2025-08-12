Costco Is Selling A 60lb Bucket Of Honey For A 'Ridiculous Price'

A new Costco Business Center (learn about the difference between the Costco Business Center and Costco Wholesale) deal has Reddit buzzing: A 60-pound bucket of Busy Bee pure, light-amber honey priced at just $114.99. As one Redditor put it, "That's a ridiculous price for that much honey — suspiciously low." Reddit users are calling it a wild bargain, with many speculating on how Costco manages to keep it so cheap. Another Redditor went so far as to calculate the cost breakdown, noting that "based on rough calculations of honey in my local area (Ontario, Canada), 1kg of honey is roughly $20 (CAD). So 26.78kg x $20 = 535.60. Accounting for bulk, I'd say $350-400 is a reasonable price of quality product. $114 is quite cheap."

While many Redditors raised concerns over the honey's quality and true ingredient makeup, Busy Bee, the brand behind this massive tub, is a U.S.-based company that's been producing honey for decades. The label notes it's Grade A, kosher, and gluten-free, which means it meets certain standards for quality and traceability. Costco's bucket indicates the honey is a product of the USA, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Ukraine, Uruguay, and Vietnam, so many Redditors pointed out that the honey's lower price point may be due to the fact that it's a blend rather than one local source. The honey is also True Source certified, meaning it has been vetted and confirmed as a product made by honeybees and sourced from beekeepers.