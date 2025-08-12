Costco Is Selling A 60lb Bucket Of Honey For A 'Ridiculous Price'
A new Costco Business Center (learn about the difference between the Costco Business Center and Costco Wholesale) deal has Reddit buzzing: A 60-pound bucket of Busy Bee pure, light-amber honey priced at just $114.99. As one Redditor put it, "That's a ridiculous price for that much honey — suspiciously low." Reddit users are calling it a wild bargain, with many speculating on how Costco manages to keep it so cheap. Another Redditor went so far as to calculate the cost breakdown, noting that "based on rough calculations of honey in my local area (Ontario, Canada), 1kg of honey is roughly $20 (CAD). So 26.78kg x $20 = 535.60. Accounting for bulk, I'd say $350-400 is a reasonable price of quality product. $114 is quite cheap."
While many Redditors raised concerns over the honey's quality and true ingredient makeup, Busy Bee, the brand behind this massive tub, is a U.S.-based company that's been producing honey for decades. The label notes it's Grade A, kosher, and gluten-free, which means it meets certain standards for quality and traceability. Costco's bucket indicates the honey is a product of the USA, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Ukraine, Uruguay, and Vietnam, so many Redditors pointed out that the honey's lower price point may be due to the fact that it's a blend rather than one local source. The honey is also True Source certified, meaning it has been vetted and confirmed as a product made by honeybees and sourced from beekeepers.
Is it a smart buy or too good to be true?
Priced and under $2 per pound, this deal stands out even among Costco's value-packed offerings, and for good reason. Commercial-grade honey is often more expensive because of labor-intensive harvesting, pasteurization, and packaging. A 60-pound bucket, though massive, can last a household for months while also being perfect for bakers, mead makers, or food truck operators. Still, some hesitation is sensible. The Reddit comment about the price being "suspiciously low" reflects a valid concern: Is it pure? All evidence suggests yes, as Costco maintains strict supplier audits with unannounced quality checks every 90 days. Plus, honey never spoils, so even if you don't use it right away, it's unlikely to go bad.
For context on Costco's honey choices, their Kirkland Signature Honey is well-known for its consistent quality and sourcing, but sold in much smaller sizes. For anyone ready to stock up sustainably, this bucket could be a fantastic pantry staple or DIY ingredient base. If you've got space and you use honey frequently, this truly is an outrageous deal worth grabbing, just be ready to put it to work.