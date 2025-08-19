This Strawberry Jell-O Dessert Is Creamy, Easy, And Cheap
Nothing finishes off a wonderful meal like a delicious dessert. However, some desserts can be time-consuming or difficult to make, requiring lots of ingredients, specialized equipment, or a practiced hand to get them perfect. If you're not the best baker but want a dessert that will impress whoever you're serving, consider making whipped strawberry Jell-O. It's simple and cheap to make, and at its most basic, only requires two ingredients. All you'll need is a family-sized box of strawberry Jell-O and a can of evaporated milk, a versatile ingredient worth keeping around. Both ingredients are available on Amazon for under $2 each, with the Jell-O Strawberry Gelatin coming in at $1.67 and a can of PET Evaporated Milk priced at $1.82.
Before you start, chill the evaporated milk until it's partially frozen. Then, dissolve the Jell-O mix in a cup of boiling water and cool it down by adding a half cup of cool water and letting it sit. You can then blend the frozen evaporated milk until it gets super thick and creamy. While keeping the blender running, pour in the Jell-O and let it blend for about a minute. Rather than a typical Jell-O mold, this is best served in a clear dish, as it's creamy and can't be easily removed in a single solid shape.
Variations on whipped Jell-O
If you want to get a little fancier with your whipped strawberry Jell-O and add other ingredients, you absolutely can. For instance, after prepping everything else, you can garnish the dessert with fresh strawberries for a more authentic strawberry taste. You can also make the whipped Jell-O extra fluffy by mixing in a bit of half-and-half while blending the evaporated milk. The extra fat from the cream helps the whole thing stick together and form a nice, thick texture. If you're on a diet where you can't eat much sugar, you can make it with sugar-free Jell-O. Just be sure to take note of any differences in sizing.
Of course, strawberry isn't the only flavor you can make whipped Jell-O in. You can use any flavor you like and garnish with fresh versions of said flavor. For instance, you could top orange Jell-O (which topped Tasting Table's ranking of Jell-O flavors) with fresh orange wedges, making a fluffy dessert reminiscent of an orange creamsicle. You can also consider adding a number of additional Jell-O ingredients or toppings that aren't the same flavor, but complement it well. The sky's the limit, and you can have any number of flavor combinations with one simple recipe.