This Strawberry Jell-O Dessert Is Creamy, Easy, And Cheap

Nothing finishes off a wonderful meal like a delicious dessert. However, some desserts can be time-consuming or difficult to make, requiring lots of ingredients, specialized equipment, or a practiced hand to get them perfect. If you're not the best baker but want a dessert that will impress whoever you're serving, consider making whipped strawberry Jell-O. It's simple and cheap to make, and at its most basic, only requires two ingredients. All you'll need is a family-sized box of strawberry Jell-O and a can of evaporated milk, a versatile ingredient worth keeping around. Both ingredients are available on Amazon for under $2 each, with the Jell-O Strawberry Gelatin coming in at $1.67 and a can of PET Evaporated Milk priced at $1.82.

Before you start, chill the evaporated milk until it's partially frozen. Then, dissolve the Jell-O mix in a cup of boiling water and cool it down by adding a half cup of cool water and letting it sit. You can then blend the frozen evaporated milk until it gets super thick and creamy. While keeping the blender running, pour in the Jell-O and let it blend for about a minute. Rather than a typical Jell-O mold, this is best served in a clear dish, as it's creamy and can't be easily removed in a single solid shape.