Cod Vs Tilapia: Here's The Actual Difference

Flaky white fish lovers, this one's for you. Both cod and tilapia are prized for their tender yet dense texture and mild, accessible flavor. According to the National Fisheries Institute, both cod and tilapia are among the most popular types of seafood in the U.S., with tilapia being the fourth most-consumed type and cod being the seventh most-consumed type. Indeed, the two fish are largely interchangeable in terms of flavor and texture for all types of dishes, from fish tacos to smoked fish dip. However, cod tends to cost slightly more than tilapia and is a tad firmer, making it better suited to cooking methods like frying. Tilapia, by contrast, offers an umami-forward flavor and delicate texture. However, there's more to these two fish — it's all about the nuances.

Cod is an omnivorous saltwater fish, while tilapia is a plant-eating freshwater fish. Cod is often wild-caught, while tilapia is typically farmed, which helps reduce the risk of overfishing. Indeed, cod is currently classified as "vulnerable" under the conservation status due to its high demand. Tilapia's ease of farming also helps keep its price lower than that of salmon or trout for consumers. Both cod and tilapia are typically sold in boneless, skinless filets, which are easily accessible to home cooks and chefs alike. Plus, they're both relatively affordable and don't taste fishy. At the New York-based Fulton Fish Market, a 5- to 7-ounce center cut of wild Atlantic cod costs $12.99, and a 2-pound bag of frozen tilapia filets from Walmart's Great Value brand costs $9.76, as of this writing.