The Biggest Cooking Sin You Can Make, According To Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi spent 20 seasons as the host of "Top Chef" so she knows a thing or two about good food. As the ultimate foodie, she is proud of her ability to cook dishes just by watching someone else make them or tasting them a few times. Therefore, it's no surprise that Lakshmi is an adventurous eater who likes to try the cuisine in every location she visits. But there's one thing that she isn't a big fan of, and she spoke about it years ago when asked about the "biggest sin someone can make in cooking."

"The biggest sin a person can make in cooking to me is not using the bounty and diversity of vegetables we have, especially right now in summer and in fall and in spring," Lakshmi wrote during a Reddit Ask Me Anything session in 2013.

It's more than a cooking sin to ignore seasonal vegetables and not eat with the seasons. When harvested at peak ripeness, in-season produce can taste better, be more nutritious, and even cost less than buying those same vegetables in the off-season when they must be imported from other places. One prime example that proves she stands behind this is Lakshmi's grapefruit salad recipe, which she makes in the winter when grapefruit are in season and at peak ripeness.