The Creamy Ingredient You Need For Ultra-Moist Banana Bread (It's Likely Already In Your Fridge)

Banana bread has been a favorite for generations thanks to its sweet and satisfying flavor, plus it's a convenient way to use overripe bananas. But most bakers have experienced the odd loaf that's come out dry or so dense it's more suitable as a door stopper. The great news is that there's one ingredient that many home chefs swear by to ensure soft, ultra-moist results every time — and you probably have it in your fridge: sour cream.

You may be wondering how an ingredient most often associated with hot, delicious baked potatoes can possibly work with a sweet bread that's flavored with bananas. But herein lies sour cream's superpower. Its thick, creamy texture, and the subtle tang that you wouldn't believe works with a sweet dish, actually complement the natural sweetness in ripe bananas. And the end result is a deliciously rich, beautifully balanced flavor profile. More importantly, though, the high fat content in sour cream breaks down the gluten in the batter, resulting in a soft, moist crumb that stays fresh for days.

When you fold sour cream into banana bread batter, it locks in moisture without thinning it out like milk, buttermilk, or water would. This leads to a fairly dense yet fluffy and ultra-moist loaf that's delightfully soft and rarely dry. Even better, sour cream's acidity reacts with the baking soda, giving the bread a better rise and a fine, even crumb. Win-win all round, we say.