Which Fast Food Chain Has The Cheapest Fries?

If you've ever balked at the prices on a fast food menu, you know that "cheap" food isn't always actually that inexpensive, especially today. It's a real shame when all you want is a quick meal or pick-me-up, and every restaurant seems to be charging half of your hourly wage for some fries. Luckily, though, restaurant prices vary, and one restaurant is bound to have cheaper fries than all the rest. Tasting Table checked french fry prices at 10 of the most popular fast-food joints around the country and found that the cheapest fries can be found at Arby's.

The restaurants we compared were McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, Chick-Fil-A, Popeye's, Arby's, Dairy Queen, Steak & Shake, KFC, and Hardee's. We compared each brand's self-proclaimed large size, because if you're going just for fries, you'll probably want a large. All prices compared were at stores near the Cincinnati area. The cheapest large fry, Arby's curly fries, clocked in at just $2.99. These fries are no slouch in the taste department either, coming in at number three on a Tasting Table ranking of 25 fast food french fries. They're crispy, well-seasoned, and absolutely delicious when dipped in the iconic Arby's sauce. At only $3 for a large, they're honestly a steal, considering you get 170 grams according to the Arby's website.