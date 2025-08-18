The Credit Card That Gets You The Best Rewards On Groceries

Grocery bills are a fact of life, so why not capitalize on them and build valuable rewards with every visit? The right credit card can save you a ton of money at the supermarket, unlocking hundreds of dollars in savings annually. With dozens of choices out there, which card deserves a front-row seat in your wallet? The Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express is a solid choice.

This card earns a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. grocery stores on up to $6,000 a year. If you spend $500 a month on pantry staples, you'll earn $30 back each time, totalling $360 in passive annual earnings. The value doesn't end here. Cardholders also save 6% on select streaming services, 3% on transportation, 3% on gas, and can expect a 1% return on everything else (including groceries after the $6,000 cap). Your Amex Reward Dollars are redeemed as statement credits, virtually wiping charges off your account.

There's also usually a sign-up bonus ranging from a $250 to $350 statement credit if you spend $3,000 within six months of joining. This raises rewards to $610 or $710 in the first year, if you hit the bonus and max out your $6,000 grocery spend. You can also activate Amex Offers, customized digital coupons that earn additional rewards or statement credits available in the American Express portal. You'll find discounts on meal kits, produce vendors, and major grocers, with rotating offers that further reduce your expenses.