You Can Visit The Gelato Shop That Invented Stracciatella In This Italian City

Gelato is a beloved Italian treat with a storied history that many people who visit the country want to try. One of the most popular gelato flavors in Italy is stracciatella, gelato with fine strips of chocolate all throughout it. It is beloved for having a crunchy texture while still being smooth. While some ice cream flavors have debated origins, we know exactly who invented stracciatella: ice cream maker Enrico Panattoni.

Panattoni owned "La Marianna," a gelato shop in Bergamo, Italy. According to the restaurant's website, he created stracciatella in 1961 by pouring hot liquid chocolate into gelato. The cold ice cream hardened the chocolate into the iconic strips stracciatella enjoyers know and love. Panattoni named his creation after stracciatella soup, which he used to serve at a restaurant he owned. Both the soup and, therefore, the gelato get their names from the Italian word stracciare, meaning "to fray," as a reference to this method. (Stracciatella is also the name of an Italian cheese, and it has the same etymology.) As Panattoni did not trademark or patent the name and technique, it quickly spread to other gelaterias, becoming the iconic staple flavor we know and love today.