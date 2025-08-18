Give Your Fruit Crisps A Protein Boost With This Breakfast Cereal

A dollop of Greek yogurt or whipped cottage cheese always turns dessert into a high-protein treat, but you don't need to alter your baked goods with a tart taste just to make them more nutritious. For fruit crisps with a heartier finish and the same delicious taste, top them off with Grape-Nuts.

The classic cereal's presentation as a healthy way to start the day doesn't make it the most exciting breakfast option, though it does make it enticing for giving fruit crisps a nutrient-rich boost. Along with being chock-full of fiber and whole grains, each cup of Grape-Nuts contains 12 grams of protein, which can go a long way in padding your required daily intake. Grape-Nuts have a reputation for being bland, but their mild taste makes them the ideal fruit crisp topping. The cereal's nutty, plain flavor can easily be combined with or take the place of rolled oats. Plus, they're easily spiced up with cinnamon, brown sugar, or whatever you use to flavor the crumbly topping.

Grape-Nuts have the perfect crunchy texture for fruit crisps, so you don't need to toast them beforehand. Mix the cereal with flour, brown and white sugar, and melted butter before spreading the topping over your fruit. Bake for an hour, or until the topping turns golden brown and the fruit starts simmering.