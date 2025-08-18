Give Your Fruit Crisps A Protein Boost With This Breakfast Cereal
A dollop of Greek yogurt or whipped cottage cheese always turns dessert into a high-protein treat, but you don't need to alter your baked goods with a tart taste just to make them more nutritious. For fruit crisps with a heartier finish and the same delicious taste, top them off with Grape-Nuts.
The classic cereal's presentation as a healthy way to start the day doesn't make it the most exciting breakfast option, though it does make it enticing for giving fruit crisps a nutrient-rich boost. Along with being chock-full of fiber and whole grains, each cup of Grape-Nuts contains 12 grams of protein, which can go a long way in padding your required daily intake. Grape-Nuts have a reputation for being bland, but their mild taste makes them the ideal fruit crisp topping. The cereal's nutty, plain flavor can easily be combined with or take the place of rolled oats. Plus, they're easily spiced up with cinnamon, brown sugar, or whatever you use to flavor the crumbly topping.
Grape-Nuts have the perfect crunchy texture for fruit crisps, so you don't need to toast them beforehand. Mix the cereal with flour, brown and white sugar, and melted butter before spreading the topping over your fruit. Bake for an hour, or until the topping turns golden brown and the fruit starts simmering.
Combine Grape-Nuts with other cereals for a delicious fruit crisp
Grape-Nuts' crunchy texture and malty flavor make an excellent addition to the dessert, but they're not the only cereal to do so. Corn Flakes make fruit crisp irresistible, and the two cereals have a mild nuttiness to them that works well in tandem. When choosing cereals for your fruit crisp topping, opt for ones that will complement the filling. Pair the subtly sweet corn flavor in the flaky cereal and toasted, malty taste of Grape-Nuts with something soft and earthy, like a blueberry or peach crisp. The fruits' floral taste and tart finish stand well against Corn Flakes and Grape-Nuts, and the juicy finish of the thickened berries or peaches tastes even more delicious when paired with the crispy topping.
If you're after something heartier, combine Grape-Nuts and Honey Bunches of Oats with almonds or maple syrup and pecans for a spiced baked apple crumb. The cinnamon, brown sugar, and apple pie spice's warming taste is elevated with woodsy Grape-Nuts and Honey Bunches of Oats. The sweetened flakes in the latter cereal elevate the crisp, but it's the addition of nuts that provides a more dynamic taste and texture for a spiced apple crisp.