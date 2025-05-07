This Iconic Cereal Is Key For A Truly Irresistible Fruit Crisp
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Craving pie, but dread crafting a crust? Make a deliciously jammy crisp, instead. Unlike doughy cobblers or streusel-topped crumbles, this pie-adjacent dessert is easy to make and provides a great deal of texture, hence its name. Yet, while brittle oats are what render fruit crisps crunchy, sometimes the ingredient just isn't enough. For a consistently crusty and craggly fruit crisp, working cereal such as Kellogg's Corn Flakes into the topping is essential.
Lacing fruit crisp with Corn Flakes is the best way to guarantee that the dessert delivers on texture. Similar to oats, Corn Flakes offer additional texture when worked into a soft and crumbly streusel topping. However, the iconic breakfast cereal goes a step further, given its shatteringly crunchy textures that are able to hold up well when layered over the dessert's syrupy filling. Along with improving crispiness, Corn Flakes elevate flavor. In comparison to mild-tasting oats, the cereal imparts notes of malted toastiness as well as a delicately sweet and buttery corn flavor that gives any fruit crisp (cherry, berry, or otherwise) a deeper complexity.
Typically, toppings for crisps follow a formula of 1 part butter to 1 part sugar to 2 parts flour to 3 parts oats. To effectively incorporate cereal into the mix, either replace half of the oats with Corn Flakes or, better yet, do away with the oats entirely. In any case, be sure not to overwork the topping as crushed Corn Flakes will only keep the crisp from achieving its highly sought-after crustiness.
A guide to making the crunchiest Corn Flakes crisp
While there are brands to consider when it comes to cornflakes, we're fans of Kellogg's tried and true version, as they offer the most shatteringly crisp textures. Beyond original flavored flakes, you can also experiment with flavored options. Strawberry-laced Corn Flakes shine in a rhubarb crisp, whereas honey-flavored flakes or even Frosted Flakes can give a simple stone fruit crisp extra depth.
Although Corn Flakes will amplify a fruit crisp's texture, there's no need to limit yourself to cereal. Draw inspiration from our walnut-topped apple crisp and introduce a handful of toasted nuts to the mix. Seeds (pumpkin, hemp, or flax) will also do the trick. Alternatively, try adding shredded coconut into a topping to give a peach crisp a tropical twist. To boost texture in a subtle way, you can even sprinkle demerara sugar over the crisp before baking or garnish the dessert with flaky sea salt.
For the crunchiest fruit crisp, it's also worth noting that a Corn Flakes topping riddled with crispy components will only get you so far. To yield the most irresistible results, always chill the topping and apply it modestly to prevent gooeyness. Likewise, baking in a shallow dish — and at a moderate temperature — will encourage a soft filling and a crusty topping, all without burning. Lastly, let the fruit crisp cool completely to maximize the dessert's texture.