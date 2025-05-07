We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Craving pie, but dread crafting a crust? Make a deliciously jammy crisp, instead. Unlike doughy cobblers or streusel-topped crumbles, this pie-adjacent dessert is easy to make and provides a great deal of texture, hence its name. Yet, while brittle oats are what render fruit crisps crunchy, sometimes the ingredient just isn't enough. For a consistently crusty and craggly fruit crisp, working cereal such as Kellogg's Corn Flakes into the topping is essential.

Lacing fruit crisp with Corn Flakes is the best way to guarantee that the dessert delivers on texture. Similar to oats, Corn Flakes offer additional texture when worked into a soft and crumbly streusel topping. However, the iconic breakfast cereal goes a step further, given its shatteringly crunchy textures that are able to hold up well when layered over the dessert's syrupy filling. Along with improving crispiness, Corn Flakes elevate flavor. In comparison to mild-tasting oats, the cereal imparts notes of malted toastiness as well as a delicately sweet and buttery corn flavor that gives any fruit crisp (cherry, berry, or otherwise) a deeper complexity.

Typically, toppings for crisps follow a formula of 1 part butter to 1 part sugar to 2 parts flour to 3 parts oats. To effectively incorporate cereal into the mix, either replace half of the oats with Corn Flakes or, better yet, do away with the oats entirely. In any case, be sure not to overwork the topping as crushed Corn Flakes will only keep the crisp from achieving its highly sought-after crustiness.