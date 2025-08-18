The Grimiest Pans In The World Are No Match For The Simple Solution In Your Garage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something primal about a pan that's seen one too many burnt dinners. Caked-on grease, caramelized mystery goo, and that weird brown ring no sponge has ever conquered — it all adds up to a kitchen nightmare. But what if we told you that the solution to your pan's buildup isn't hiding in the cleaning aisle ... it's in your garage? Time to unleash the drill brush. Yes — grab your power drill.

If you've never used a drill brush, the concept is simple: its a scrub brush attachment that fits onto your cordless drill, just add some soap and water (or vinegar and baking soda if you're feeling old-school), and pull the trigger. What happens next is pure cleaning chaos in the best way — the buildup gets blasted away in seconds, and suddenly, this isn't cleaning — its conquest.

Sure, it's dramatic. And yes, it feels a little extra. But when you're dealing with pans that have suffered through holidays and that one time you tried to blacken salmon and just ended up blackening the pan, dramatic might be exactly what you need. It's efficient, a little messy and oddly satisfying. And best of all, it works. So go ahead — charge that drill and give your pans the spa day they've been begging for.