Crumbl's Menu This Week Includes 3 New Desserts — One Is A Mexican Icebox Cake
Crumbl may be known for its cookies, but this week's star-studded weekly lineup places other desserts at the front of the action. For the week of August 11-16, Crumbl fans will be able to get their hands on three new treats: The Carlotta di Limón Icebox Cake, the Peanut Butter Pretzel Brownie, and the Strawberry Skillet Cookie.
According to the official Crumbl website, the Carlotta di Limón Icebox Cake features a zesty lime filling between layers of icebox cake and Marias Gamesa brand crunchy cookie crumbles. The crisp, refreshing dessert comes topped with whipped cream, a fresh lime slice, and a whole Marias Gamesa cookie to garnish — a fitting treat for beating the sweltering dog days of August. The second new dessert — the Peanut Butter Pretzel Brownie – leans a little richer, with a sweet-salty combo of crunchy pretzel crust topping, peanut butter mousse, and caramel drizzle.
Finally, the third new dessert on this week's menu is the Strawberry Skillet Cookie, a graham cracker cookie topped with house-made strawberry jam mousse, strawberry glaze, and fresh diced strawberries, served warm. With the Strawberry Moon that floated through the night sky in June, and Starbucks' strawberry-forward summer drink menu, it looks like "strawberry summer" is the food trend lasting all season long in 2025. A classic chocolate chunk cookie, birthday cake cookie, chocolate cookies & cream cookie, and dulce de leche cookie complete Crumbl's oeuvre for the week.
Make way for the Carlotta di Limón Icebox Cake, the Peanut Butter Pretzel Brownie, and the Strawberry Skillet Cookie
Crumbl's latest weekly menu just dropped, but fans have already taken to social media to sound off their excitement. In a post by Instagram foodie account @snackolator about the new dessert trio, the comments section raves, "Solid line up this week!" and "I WILL BE THEREEEEEE." Another Crumbl-centric post by revered Instagram epicure @markie_devo has similarly accrued a passionate comments section, and folks seem particularly interested in the icebox cake. "Interesting to see how they do the Carlota de Limón!" writes one fan. "We've made the dessert a lot in Mexico." Others cheer, "YO THAT LIMON ICEBOX THO."
For fans who have never tried them before, Marias Gamesa cookies are a classic Latin treat, and the number-one most popular cookie in Mexico. The crunchy wheat flour biscuits come packaged in a sleeve and feature a mild vanilla taste, not unlike a graham cracker. Indeed, the official Marias Gamesa website actually offers a recipe for Carlotta de Limón icebox cake made with sweetened condensed milk and mint leaves — which is ostensibly where Crumbl's latest dessert has taken its inspiration. Notably, Crumbl's version omits the mint, instead showcasing the bright lime and vanilla-y biscuit for a "when two cookie giants collide" collab.