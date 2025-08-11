Crumbl's Menu This Week Includes 3 New Desserts — One Is A Mexican Icebox Cake

Crumbl may be known for its cookies, but this week's star-studded weekly lineup places other desserts at the front of the action. For the week of August 11-16, Crumbl fans will be able to get their hands on three new treats: The Carlotta di Limón Icebox Cake, the Peanut Butter Pretzel Brownie, and the Strawberry Skillet Cookie.

According to the official Crumbl website, the Carlotta di Limón Icebox Cake features a zesty lime filling between layers of icebox cake and Marias Gamesa brand crunchy cookie crumbles. The crisp, refreshing dessert comes topped with whipped cream, a fresh lime slice, and a whole Marias Gamesa cookie to garnish — a fitting treat for beating the sweltering dog days of August. The second new dessert — the Peanut Butter Pretzel Brownie – leans a little richer, with a sweet-salty combo of crunchy pretzel crust topping, peanut butter mousse, and caramel drizzle.

Finally, the third new dessert on this week's menu is the Strawberry Skillet Cookie, a graham cracker cookie topped with house-made strawberry jam mousse, strawberry glaze, and fresh diced strawberries, served warm. With the Strawberry Moon that floated through the night sky in June, and Starbucks' strawberry-forward summer drink menu, it looks like "strawberry summer" is the food trend lasting all season long in 2025. A classic chocolate chunk cookie, birthday cake cookie, chocolate cookies & cream cookie, and dulce de leche cookie complete Crumbl's oeuvre for the week.