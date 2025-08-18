What You Need To Know Before Substituting Lemon For Lime In Cocktails (And Vice Versa)

It's 5 p.m. somewhere, and you're getting ready to make your favorite cocktail. If you're gathering the ingredients and realize you have lime but need lemon, or vice versa, it's not a stretch to consider just using what you've got. But if you're wondering if that citrus substitution is going to work or entirely wreck your drink, there are some things that you should consider first. From the breezy notes of lemon to the sharp bite of lime, each one plays its own role behind the bar. Here's what a pro bartender wants you to know about getting your citrus game just right.

John Roel Carpo knows his way around a drink menu. He's the General Manager at Musaek and the Bar Manager at sister restaurants HOWOO and DubuHaus. When it comes to the difference between the two popular citrus fruits, he told Tasting Table in our exclusive interview, "Lemon is usually bright, smoother than lime. It is fresh and floral. Lime is more intense and has a tangy and bitter finish. Lemon and lime balances our drink without making it taste sour."

Understanding the subtle flavor profiles is key to knowing when it will work and when it won't. So while he says, "Yes, you can swap lemon and lime juice in a cocktail," he also warns that "it will change the flavor balance of the cocktail."