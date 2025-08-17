Haitian Potato Salad Isn't Your Typical American Side Dish

Some versions of Haitian potato salad also include other mix-ins like drained canned peas, shredded cheddar cheese, cubed ham, sauteed white onion, red and yellow bell peppers, a drizzle of honey, fresh parsley, or chopped hard-boiled eggs. Feel free to employ a little creative liberty here. If you're using eggs in your dish, they can be hard-boiled in the same pot alongside the beets, potatoes, and carrots.

Pro tip: The carrots are going to cook to completion more quickly than the potatoes, which are going to cook faster than the beets. For optimal texture, individually remove the veggies from the boiling water using a slotted spoon as they become tender. Also, for a brighter purple pigment in the finished salad, don't cube the peeled beets until after they've been boiled. The exact dice size on all of the ingredients can be as toothy-large or as fine as desired. Jarred pickled beets can also be used, but will impart a taste more briny than sweet.

This Caribbean classic makes an ideal dish-to-share at cookouts, potlucks, and picnics. It's a perfect pairing alongside grilled burgers, brats, and pulled pork sandwiches. To complete the meal, enjoy your salade russe with this refreshing spicy pineapple lemonade cocktail to brighten those deep, earthy beets.