The Simple Temperature Mistake That's Turning Your Alfredo Sauce Into A Broken Mess (And How To Prevent It)

Scratchmade Alfredo sauce, like our easy Alfredo recipe, only takes a few ingredients to make. But no matter if you're making Alfredo at home or heating up a jarred sauce, temperature plays a crucial role in its success — or demise. Alfredo sauce is an emulsified sauce that's made by mixing two immiscible ingredients, namely water and fat. Alfredo sauce mixes butter, cream, and Parmesan over the stove, whisking the mixture into the creamiest, smoothest consistency.

Unfortunately, high temperatures are a common mistake with Alfredo sauce that can turn it into a mess. When a sauce "breaks," it refers to the separation of water from fat, which results in an oily, clumpy, and all-around unpleasant texture. An emulsion is a delicate mixture that requires a low simmer and gentle heat. Even simmering your sauce on low heat for too long can break it.

The key to preventing Alfredo sauce from breaking due to temperature is patience and attention. You want to heat your ingredients slowly, monitoring them closely. Once the cream and butter have started to bubble, you should keep the mixture at a low simmer for just a few more minutes to thicken. Then be sure to take it off the heat immediately.