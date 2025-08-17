Here's An Easy Way To Make Hot Fudge Sauce Thinner

A cascade of hot fudge sauce and a sprinkling of nuts can take a simple bowl of vanilla ice cream into delectable sundae territory. However, the heady combination of the sticky sauce and cold ice cream doesn't work if the hot fudge is too thick to drizzle. An easy way to make a stodgy hot fudge sauce thinner is to add one to two spoons of evaporated milk.

A classic hot fudge sauce is made by combining heavy cream, sugar, and chocolate (either chips or a good quality cocoa powder). However, you can switch the cream for evaporated milk, which is lighter on the calories but equally as thick. Evaporated milk is made by cooking down regular milk until 60% of its water content is removed. It has an indulgently thick viscosity, making it ideal for creating a rich hot fudge sauce, and doesn't contain extra sugar.

To make your finished sauce thinner, all you need to do is add a dash more evaporated milk to loosen its consistency. To replenish some of the fatty richness that would otherwise come from cream, you can stir through a dollop of unsalted butter if preferred, too. However, this step isn't necessary, as the evaporated milk and chocolate will combine to create a decadent, pourable sauce with a glossy sheen.