The Clever Way To Serve Hot Fudge With Your Sundae So Every Bite Has The Same Amount

There's a saying about how anything worth doing is worth doing right. It may take a little more effort to make your ice cream this way, but it's worth it if you want to enjoy it from start to finish without falling into the trap that's plagued us since the very first hot fudge sundae.

Microwaving hot fudge, whether for ice cream or any of these other ideas, can get it exceptionally hot. You're going to cause the ice cream to melt very quickly when you do this. A bowl on the side is just a smart way to preserve the temperature of both the fudge and the ice cream. And, you can also use it for other toppings so that they, too, are part of each bite, rather than getting consumed in the first few slurps.

The other upside to a bowl of hot fudge on the side is portion control. You get to decide whether you want a lot of fudge or a little bit of fudge in each bite. From the first bite to the last, you can control exactly how much fudge you get in each spoonful. You can do this with all of the toppings if you want. Crumbled peanuts, maraschino cherries, even whipped cream. Call it a deconstructed ice cream sundae if you want, and have some fun with how you present and serve your upgraded sundae. It's kind of like having your own sundae bar set up for you and anyone joining you. There's no reason to have a melty ice cream sundae again when a little planning and one extra dish can ensure perfect hot fudge the whole way through.