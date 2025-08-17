Who Makes Publix Ice Cream?

Ice cream has gotten us through a lot — heatwaves, breakups, tonsillitis. If you live in states like Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, the Carolinas, Tennessee, or Virginia, one of the items you absolutely cannot skip at Publix is the ice cream. From the classics like Mint Chocolate Chip to limited-edition specials like Strawberry Lime Chilly, Publix has a very diverse lineup of store brand ice creams. But, who makes them?

Most big retailers (such as Costco and Walmart) don't own any manufacturing facilities and instead partner with independent manufacturers that create products for many different brands. Publix, however, actually owns several facilities where it manufactures products for its own store brand. The company has three dairy plants, with two in Florida and one in Georgia. The dairy in Lakeland, Florida is the biggest and represents the core location for Publix ice cream production and development. Not only does it produce 20 million cartons of ice cream every year, according to Fox13, but it's also the place where a special team of employees consistently comes up with new ice cream concepts. Those concepts are then carefully tested, and top-performing ones hit the shelves, rivaling some of the best ice cream brands.