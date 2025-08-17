Give Hush Puppies A New Dimension Of Taste And Texture With This Simple Batter Addition

With their gritty, cornmeal exterior and fluffy centers, hush puppies are perfection inside and out. The crispy exterior giving way to pillow softness can hardly get any better — except when there's a sweet surprise waiting inside. To elevate the taste and texture of your next batch of hush puppies, add corn to the batter.

Cornmeal makes up a good chunk of hush puppies' batter, so the deep-fried treats already have a slightly sweet, earthiness to them. With a helping of the ingredient cornmeal stems from being dumped into the batter, that flavor is magnified, producing an even tastier batch of hush puppies. The grain has a relatively mild flavor in comparison to whole corn, and depending on the type of cornmeal you use, the kernels will easily stand out instead of fighting for your tastebuds' attention. The juicy corn kernels add a pop of sweetness that contrasts with their crunchy exterior and makes the insides even more tender.

To whip up corn-filled hush puppies, start by mixing the cornmeal, flour, salt, pepper, and other dry ingredients. Afterwards, pour in the buttermilk or milk, eggs, and canned or cooked corn kernels. Stir all the ingredients until they're well combined, but avoid overmixing, as this will create dense, chewy hush puppies rather than airy ones. Simmer vegetable oil over medium-high heat and drop tablespoons of the batter into the oil, turning them to allow each one to get golden brown.