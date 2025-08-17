This Refreshing Vodka Cocktail Puts A Spin On A Brazilian Staple

Peru has the sweet, tart, and foamy Pisco Sour as its national drink, and Cuba has the super-refreshing and minty mojito. As for Brazil's crown jewel? It's the Caipirinha, hands-down. Made from the citrusy marriage of cachaça and lime and officiated by a touch of sweetness from simple syrup, this drink is not only a joy to sip, but also a wonderful part of Brazilian culture and history. For us folks in the U.S. who want to make it at home, however, sometimes we just can't find a nice bottle of cachaça to work with. No need to worry, there's a variation of the Caipirinha that's just as popular (and every bit as tasty) that you can mix with vodka: a Caipiroska.

Don't underestimate it for being a riff, Caipiroska is becoming more and more popular with bartenders and imbibers everywhere, including its home country, Brazil. Vodka works as a one-to-one swap with cachaça, so you can take a classic Caipirinha recipe, plug in the vodka, and voila — you've got a refreshing Caipiroska to kick back with! It's going to be a bit lighter than the original version due to vodka's neutral flavor, but if you like your tipple on the gentler side, we're certain it'll very quickly become a favorite.