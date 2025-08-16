How To Stop Your Bag Of Ice From Turning Into One Huge Cube

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping a stash of ice cubes in the freezer is essential if you regularly host get-togethers involving plenty of libations. However, these frozen fellas are also useful for making ice baths for shocking green veggies or saving a split custard. The only problem is that once you get your store-bought ice back home and pop it in your freezer, you can often return to it days later to find that the entire bag has frozen into one huge cube. The solution? Instead of leaving the bag in there unmonitored for days, return to it minutes after you freeze it and break up the pieces.

According to ice cube expert Camper English, who kindly gave Tasting Table the lowdown on the biggest mistakes you're making with ice cubes, you should only allow your bag of ice to freeze for 10 minutes before you break up any developing clumps (leave it in there any longer and you might need a mallet to split up the individual cubes). This move will eliminate any chunks that have fused to each other and prevent them from sticking together again as they sit in the freezer.

Ice cubes clump together when they've begun to melt (en route home from the grocery store) and are quickly refrozen. What happens is that the layer of water around the cubes freezes up again, connecting any of the other nearby melted pieces. If you cut this process off before the cubes have set hard, you can separate them more easily.