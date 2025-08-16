This Under-The-Radar Juice Mix From Trader Joe's Is Seriously Soothing, According To Reddit
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Trader Joe's fans know the folly of falling in love with a new product only to have it disappear from shelves in the blink of an eye. With that said, it's still worth enjoying your favorites for as long as they last. Among the many non-alcoholic Trader Joe's drinks you should have in your fridge, there's one option that has flown largely under the radar until now. Thanks to a Reddit thread spotlighting Trader Joe's powdered ginger juice drink, anyone looking for a spicy sip can feel free to indulge.
Per Reddit, this underrated product has a number of uses including being served as a hot or iced beverage or even as a base for desserts. Unlike ginger powder that's traditionally used for seasonings, this powdered drink mix is a dehydrated version of ginger juice. It makes for a much smoother sip and dilutes easily in either hot or cold water.
For those looking to try it out, you can pick it up from your nearest Trader Joe's location or even grab a box of Trader Joe's 100% Natural Ginger Drink Mix on Amazon. The boxes typically contain about 7 packets of half-ounce portions of the powdered ginger drink. At Trader Joe's, the boxes are priced between $2.99 and $3.99, and fans just can't get enough of it.
Using Trader Joe's ginger drink mix
As noted in the Reddit threat and in a myriad of other forums and reviews, Trader Joe's ginger drink mix is quite the versatile ingredient. A spice that took root over 4,000 years ago, ginger is known for its health benefits, including as a digestive aid, and there's some evidence that it can help prevent inflammation. The drink mix can be combined into baked goods, added to matcha lattes and coffee drinks, or any other beverages that could use some sprucing up with spice.
For those looking to prepare a turmeric golden milk (or haldi doodh) recipe, this drink mix from Trader Joe's could be an excellent base from which to start. Simply mixing the drink powder with a dash of turmeric, cinnamon, and honey before diluting with water can create an inspired and soothing beverage on the fly. Reviews note that the drink mix is particularly spicy, making it easy to dilute to suit your liking.
The next time you're headed to Trader Joe's, take a look in the tea section for a box. If the portions in each packet are too large, simply store the excess the same way you would your other teas and spices in a cool, dry place in an airtight container. Whether stirred into a glass of lemonade or tea or added to a box of spiced cake mix, this Trader Joe's mix is the gift that keeps on giving.