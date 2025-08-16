This Under-The-Radar Juice Mix From Trader Joe's Is Seriously Soothing, According To Reddit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Trader Joe's fans know the folly of falling in love with a new product only to have it disappear from shelves in the blink of an eye. With that said, it's still worth enjoying your favorites for as long as they last. Among the many non-alcoholic Trader Joe's drinks you should have in your fridge, there's one option that has flown largely under the radar until now. Thanks to a Reddit thread spotlighting Trader Joe's powdered ginger juice drink, anyone looking for a spicy sip can feel free to indulge.

Per Reddit, this underrated product has a number of uses including being served as a hot or iced beverage or even as a base for desserts. Unlike ginger powder that's traditionally used for seasonings, this powdered drink mix is a dehydrated version of ginger juice. It makes for a much smoother sip and dilutes easily in either hot or cold water.

For those looking to try it out, you can pick it up from your nearest Trader Joe's location or even grab a box of Trader Joe's 100% Natural Ginger Drink Mix on Amazon. The boxes typically contain about 7 packets of half-ounce portions of the powdered ginger drink. At Trader Joe's, the boxes are priced between $2.99 and $3.99, and fans just can't get enough of it.